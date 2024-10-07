Norway to increase financial support for Ukraine to $13 billion

New funding is the minimum Ukraine can expect: the amount can be increased

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Photo by Michael Reynolds / EPA)

The Norwegian government plans to raise its financial support for Ukraine to 135 billion Norwegian kroner ($12.7 billion) and extend the support program for an additional three years, until 2030, according to the Norwegian government's official website.

"We are extending the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine for an additional three years and increasing the overall funding framework from NOK 75 billion to NOK 135 billion. Ukraine's ability to defend itself is essential for the Ukrainian people, and to safeguard the safety and security of Europe," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The new funding is the minimum Ukraine can expect, with the possibility of an increase if necessary, according to the government.

Norway established a five-year aid program for Ukraine (the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine) in May last year, initially allocating NOK 75 billion ($7 billion).

The funds are allocated for both military and humanitarian projects. Under the program, Ukraine receives NOK 15 billion ($1.4 billion) annually; however, in 2023 and 2024, funding was increased by NOK 2.5 billion ($235 million) and NOK 7 billion ($658 million), respectively. The Norwegian government is now proposing to increase support for 2024 by an additional NOK 5 billion ($470 million), bringing the total to 27 billion kroner ($2.5 billion), of which NOK 17 billion ($1.6 billion) will go to military aid.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received NOK 52.6 billion ($4.9 billion) from Norway, with approximately NOK 28 billion ($2.6 billion) allocated for military needs and NOK 24 billion ($2.3 billion) for humanitarian aid.



