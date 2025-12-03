Rada approves the draft state budget for 2026: key figures

Photo: Facebook / Serhii Marchenko

On Wednesday, December 3, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft state budget for 2026 in the second reading and in general. It was supported by 257 MPs.

"We are now in quite difficult negotiations. We need this signal that will show [international partners] that we have a budget, that there is effective interaction between the government and the parliament and that there is support for the government in the decisions it proposes," the Finance Minister said Sergiy Marchenko before the vote, recalling Ukraine's significant need for external financial assistance of $45 billion in 2026.

Revenue of the state budget of Ukraine for 2026 will amount to UAH 2.92 trillion, including UAH 2.63 trillion for the general fund.

For the second reading, the draft budget included UAH 30 billion from an increase in the bank profit tax from 25% to 50%.

Expenses the state budget of Ukraine for 2026 is UAH 4.78 trillion, including UAH 4.39 trillion for the general fund.

Half of the budget's expenditures are earmarked for the security and defense sector, which amounts to UAH 2.81 trillion, or 27.2% of GDP. Of this amount, UAH 1.3 trillion is allocated for military personnel.

For the second reading, expenditures for the reserve fund were increased by UAH 19 billion. Also, funding was increased by gradual increase in salaries for teachersthe company's main goal is to provide funding for the purchase of passenger railcars, compensation for property losses caused by the war, construction of shelters in kindergartens, etc.

Limit volume deficit of Ukraine's budget in 2026 increased to UAH 1.9 trillion

"The level of the state budget deficit is 18.5% of gross domestic product," Marchenko emphasized.