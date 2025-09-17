Reconstruction investment fund created by Ukraine and the United States receives seed money

The United States has contributed $75 million to the reconstruction investment fund. Ukraine will double this contribution

Photo: Office of the President

The U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is starting operations. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has made a $75 million investment commitment, and Ukraine will double this contribution, said premier Yulia Sviridenko.

"Thus, we are forming the starting positions of the Reconstruction Investment Fund with a total of $150 million. This is another important step in the process of launching the fund's full-fledged work, and from today we can declare that the operational work has started," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

The fund will primarily focus on projects in the energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals sectors, the Prime Minister added. Three projects are planned to be implemented by the end of 2026.

"This start-up capital has additional meaning for us: American investments can become a reliable guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American businesses in our country," Svyrydenko emphasized.

ADDED. The capital will be used to support the initial stage of investment before gradually contributing to the royalty fund of Ukraine, added at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

"This investment underscores DFC's partnership with Ukraine to help rebuild the country and ensure that both countries have access to critical natural resources essential to national security," said Conor Coleman, DFC's Chief Investment Officer and Chief of Staff.

"We are actively developing new opportunities for American businesses in critical markets and stimulating Ukraine's economy and recovery. This fund will make America more prosperous and secure while unlocking Ukraine's limitless economic potential and further strengthening our strategic partnership," commented Julie Davis, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine.