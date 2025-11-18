The EU has opened the Ukraine Facility for dual-use technologies for the first time and allocated 140 million euros for this purpose

The European Union will allocate more than 140 million euros to Ukrainian drone manufacturers

Photo: Ministry of Defense

For the first time, the European Union has allowed funds from the Ukraine Facility program to support dual-use technologies. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar during the Rebuild Ukraine Expo held in Warsaw.

The Ukraine Facility is a €50 billion EU program for 2024-2027 that provides budgetary support to Ukraine, investment incentives and technical assistance for reforms.

Previously, dual-use technologies were not eligible for funding under this program. Now, Ukrainian manufacturers of drones, modern navigation and communication systems, aerospace technologies, and precision metallurgy will be able to receive European support.

"The expansion of the Ukraine Facility to cover dual-use technologies is the result of several months of joint work between Ukraine and the EU. It opens access to a financial resource, primarily worth more than €140 million, which the EU will allocate from the Ukraine Investment Framework for loans and grants to companies," emphasized Hvozdyar .

According to her, this solution will allow Ukrainian companies to scale faster, attract investments and create products that strengthen the resilience of Ukraine and the whole of Europe.

"Ukraine is building a modern, competitive, innovative defense and dual-use industry. Last year alone, more than 3,000 enterprises produced dual-use products worth €5.5 billion - and this is only a part of the potential we are demonstrating to our partners today," Hvozdyar said at the session "Investing in Resilience and Defense".