The NBU proposes to the Ministry of Digital Transformation to complicate the closure of individual entrepreneurs

Pyshnyi announced a draft law on the creation of a register of enhanced monitoring of drops

Andriy Pyshnyi (photo: NBU)

The National Bank of Ukraine has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Digital Transformation to change the procedure for closing individual entrepreneurs to prevent the use of individual entrepreneurs in drop schemes. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi told in an interview with Forbes Ukraine.

Currently, a sole proprietorship can be closed automatically, but the regulator proposes to provide for a preliminary analysis of the entrepreneur's activities.

"Before closing down a sole proprietorship, it should be possible to analyze its activities – to check its turnover and the completeness of tax payments. Only then should registration of termination of business activity be allowed," explained Pyshnyi .

The issue of drops should be addressed comprehensively, says the head of the National Bank. In the coming weeks, the Verkhovna Rada may submit a draft law on the creation of a register for enhanced monitoring of drops.

"This will be another piece of the fight against this phenomenon," he said .

Droppers are people who provide fraudsters with access to their bank card account details for a fee. In particular, they enable unauthorized persons to conduct transactions on them by providing them with PINs and access to online banking.

Drop accounts are often used for tax evasion and to move money stolen from other people's accounts, as well as in arms trafficking, drug trafficking, or terrorist activities.