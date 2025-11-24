The official dollar exchange rate in Ukraine has updated its historical record

The value of the US dollar has overcome the psychological mark reached more than ten months ago

Photo: Pexels

The National Bank has lowered the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar, effective November 25, by 10 kopecks to 42.3713 per dollar, according to website National Bank.

This is a new historical high for the US dollar in Ukraine. The previous record of UAH 42.2841/USD was set on January 13, 2025.

Official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the US dollar (Source: NBU)

The dollar started to rise in October 2025.

on October 17, the Bloomberg agency statedthe International Monetary Fund is allegedly demanding that the National Bank devalue the hryvnia because a weaker exchange rate could increase export revenues and make it easier to finance the budget, which is heavily dependent on foreign aid.

IN THE NBU emphasizethe NBU is responsible for implementing its exchange rate policy in accordance with the strategic documents agreed under the current program with the IMF. However, the final decision is up to the NBU.