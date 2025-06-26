The Tax Service has named the most attractive cities in Ukraine for tourists. The leader is Kyiv
In the first five months of 2025, local budgets in Ukraine received 132 million hryvnias in tourist fees, which is more than a third higher than in the same period of 2023 (98.6 million hryvnias). This was reported by the State Tax Service.
Kyiv turned out to be the most attractive city for tourists. The capital collected 33 million hryvnias, which is 25% of the total amount.
Also in the top three in terms of revenue from tourist fees are Lviv region (24.7 million UAH) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (21.2 million UAH). Zakarpattia received 10.5 million UAH.
In Ukraine, tourists, foreign citizens, and stateless persons pay a tourist tax before temporary accommodation in hotels, hostels, holiday homes, and other overnight accommodations. The amount of the tax is included in the cost of accommodation.
Businesses providing accommodation services act as tax agents and transfer funds to local budgets. A list of such establishments can be found on the websites of local councils.
The amount of the tourist tax is set by each community separately. The maximum rate is up to 0.5% of the minimum wage for Ukrainians and up to 5% for foreigners per day of stay.
- Starting next year, the tourist fee for foreigners in Lviv will be increased to a fixed amount of 80 UAH per day.