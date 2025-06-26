The Tax Service has named the most attractive cities in Ukraine for tourists. The leader is Kyiv

Photo: Depositphotos

In the first five months of 2025, local budgets in Ukraine received 132 million hryvnias in tourist fees, which is more than a third higher than in the same period of 2023 (98.6 million hryvnias). This was reported by the State Tax Service.

Kyiv turned out to be the most attractive city for tourists. The capital collected 33 million hryvnias, which is 25% of the total amount.

Also in the top three in terms of revenue from tourist fees are Lviv region (24.7 million UAH) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (21.2 million UAH). Zakarpattia received 10.5 million UAH.

In Ukraine, tourists, foreign citizens, and stateless persons pay a tourist tax before temporary accommodation in hotels, hostels, holiday homes, and other overnight accommodations. The amount of the tax is included in the cost of accommodation.