The US shutdown has set a record. The Senate failed to vote for the fourteenth time

Donald Trump breaks the record for the longest shutdown in the US – restrictions have been in place for 35 days

Restrictions on the work of civil servants in the United States, the so-called shutdown, which began on October 1, have entered their 35th day and will surpass the record of 2019, writes The Hill .

The shutdown began after Congress failed to agree on extending federal funding beyond the end of the budget year. Since then, thousands of federal employees have been furloughed, others have been working without pay, flights have been delayed across the country, and many Americans have been left without food assistance.

The last time such a long shutdown occurred was during the first term of President Donald Trump – from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019 – due to a dispute over funding for the "wall" on the border with Mexico.

This time, the main reason for the confrontation was the healthcare sector.

Democrats demand that Republicans extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year and do not support the "clean" stopgap bill proposed by Republicans to reopen the government.

On Tuesday, the Senate failed for the 14th time to vote on this document.

According to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office, in the fourth quarter of 2025, the US GDP may lose 1-2% due to the shutdown.