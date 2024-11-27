Ukraine and Denmark sign fast-track agreement to simplify investments

The government promises Danish companies to quickly solve problems on the Ukrainian market

Photo: press service of the Ministry of Economy

Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum to implement a fast-track mechanism designed to simplify the work of Danish companies in Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy announced.

The fast-track platform will expedite the resolution of issues faced by foreign investors in Ukraine. Modeled after systems used by countries like India and the U.S., it will facilitate regular meetings between Ukrainian authorities and Danish businesses to address investment challenges.

A direct communication channel between the two governments will further aid in overcoming barriers.

"The fast-track mechanism will act as a single entry point for tackling obstacles encountered by Danish companies and investors in Ukraine," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated.

This initiative builds on the April 2024 memorandum between the two countries, which allocated €40 million to Denmark’s investment fund EIFO to stimulate investments in Ukraine. Additionally, Denmark provided €380 million to support critical infrastructure projects using renewable energy.

"Danish companies are ready to take on more responsibility and share their knowledge and experience in many areas – from green energy or new technologies to strengthening critical infrastructure. This is yet another example of effective cooperation between our countries," commented Morten Bødskov, Minister for Business of Denmark.

On November 19, Denmark announced a €130 million investment in Ukraine’s defense sector, in particular long-range capabilities.

Talks between Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his Danish counterpart have also paved the way for €2.2 billion in aid for 2025 under the "Danish Model 2.0."