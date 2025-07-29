Ukraine bonds rise as Trump pressures Russia to end war - Bloomberg

Trump's statements about new deadlines for Putin to end the war pushed up prices of Ukrainian debt securities

Photo: General Staff

Ukraine's bonds rose in price after US President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine and said he would set a new deadline of 10-12 days to reach a ceasefire, , according to Bloomberg.

"Trump's statements may support expectations of a ceasefire, which have been largely discounted. We expect the war to unfortunately continue until at least 2026, but in the absence of a breakthrough by Russia, the risk/return profile for Ukrainian bonds looks positive," commented Kaan Nazli, Senior Economist and Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd.

Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds due in 2035-2036 added almost 1.5 cents to the price.

As of Monday, Ukraine was among the top performers among emerging market debt securities - six of the eight most profitable bonds were Ukrainian.

Durukal Gyun, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group, believes that now may be a good time to buy Ukrainian bonds. According to him, the securities have an attractive price, and investors are not in a hurry to buy them actively, which creates opportunities for growth.