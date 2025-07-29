Ukraine bonds rise as Trump pressures Russia to end war - Bloomberg
Ukraine's bonds rose in price after US President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war against Ukraine and said he would set a new deadline of 10-12 days to reach a ceasefire, , according to Bloomberg.
"Trump's statements may support expectations of a ceasefire, which have been largely discounted. We expect the war to unfortunately continue until at least 2026, but in the absence of a breakthrough by Russia, the risk/return profile for Ukrainian bonds looks positive," commented Kaan Nazli, Senior Economist and Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd.
Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds due in 2035-2036 added almost 1.5 cents to the price.
As of Monday, Ukraine was among the top performers among emerging market debt securities - six of the eight most profitable bonds were Ukrainian.
Durukal Gyun, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group, believes that now may be a good time to buy Ukrainian bonds. According to him, the securities have an attractive price, and investors are not in a hurry to buy them actively, which creates opportunities for growth.
- on July 28, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin: he now gave the dictator "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary duties will be applied to buyers of Russian resources. The US president also noted that the Russian economy is "not that great" and is just going through a hard time right now .
- In response, President Zelensky thanked Trump and said: "A clear position and expressed determination on the part of the US President - just in time when a lot can be changed by strength for the sake of true peace ". The next day, Zelensky noted that Russians continued to hit Ukraine and kill civilians even after Trump's new ultimatum, and called for sanctions pressure on Moscow to end the war .
- Russia will continue the war against Ukraine despite a new ultimatum from US President Donald Trump, Dmitry Peskov said.
