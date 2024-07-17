Ukraine has already met conditions for new tranches from both EU and IMF

The government reported on the fulfillment of the conditions for receiving financial assistance from Western partners

Photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions for receiving new tranches of financial aid from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, reported the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Economy reported on the implementation of all nine indicators of the second quarter within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. A request to the European Commission to receive another tranche in the amount of €4.1 billion has already been sent.

Now the EU member states have to develop and confirm the report on Ukraine's implementation of the indicators of the second quarter, and then approve the decision on the provision of funds.

"We sincerely hope for a positive assessment and that we will be able to receive these necessary funds in September," said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Nine more indicators need to be met in the third quarter to get an additional €4 billion in November this year. In general, in 2024, Ukraine hopes for €16 billion of support from the EU.

The next IMF mission to prepare for the fifth review of the EFF program will begin in September, the Ministry of Finance reported. Discussions will focus on Ukraine's fulfillment of the terms of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

After a successful review of the program, Ukraine will receive the next tranche from the Fund in the amount of about $1.1 billion.

One structural beacon is foreseen for the fifth review: the adoption of a new law on the Economic Security Bureau. In June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading the bill on ESBU.

On June 27, 2024, Ukraine received a tranche of €1.9 billion from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility program.

On July 9, Ukraine signed the last agreement necessary for the full launch of the Ukraine Facility. This agreement with the EU regulates the receipt of grant aid for €5.27 billion for the next four years.

On July 17, the IMF mission made an extraordinary visit to Kyiv. The negotiations will not concern the new tranche, but taxes.