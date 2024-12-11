Ukraine has sufficient resources to fight until mid-2025 even without US aid, says finance minister

The possible termination of aid from the US is a serious challenge to Ukraine's defense capabilities, but not an inevitable collapse

Serhii Marchenko (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Ukraine has sufficient resources to continue fighting against Russian aggression until at least mid-2025, even if military aid from the United States is halted, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Ukraine continues to receive necessary military support from the U.S., including weapons, rockets, and artillery shells, said the official.

"We have enough funds, weapons, rockets, and shells to withstand at least the first half of 2025. The 2025 budget will provide the necessary funding for the purchase of ammunition and military equipment. Our task is to use this time as effectively as possible for negotiations with key allies in the U.S.," Marchenko said.

The minister highlighted that the strategic use of available time and resources to strengthen partnerships with Western allies is crucial for Ukraine.

He also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue with Washington, which remains the primary provider of military aid to Kyiv.

The U.S. and EU institutions are the leaders in terms of the amount of aid provided and planned for Ukraine.

Ukraine recently began a "diplomatic offensive" to convince U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to continue military support.