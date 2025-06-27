Ukraine synchronises sanctions with the EU and partners: Zelenskyy signs decree

The President put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 27

Photo: EPA

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 27 on the synchronization of sanctions by Ukraine, the European Union, and other G7 members against the Russian Federation.

The relevant decree No. 422/2025 has been published on the website of the head of state.

"We must maximize the pressure of sanctions on Russia to end the war and achieve real peace. We must implement the sanctions packages of our partners in our jurisdiction, as well as implement Ukrainian sanctions decisions in key global jurisdictions. Synchronization of sanctions must be ensured," Zelenskyy commented.

According to him, today's decision of the National Security and Defense Council sets a clear task for all state institutions of Ukraine and "instructs to intensify all our diplomatic efforts."

"Russia must feel the truly painful consequences of blocking all diplomatic efforts and peace proposals and prolonging the war. EU sanctions, sanctions from other G7 members, sanctions from other countries with which Russia has significant ties – all of this must work one hundred percent," the head of state stated.

According to the document, the National Security and Defense Council decided:

→ The Cabinet of Ministers and the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Bank, shall ensure the full implementation in the state's jurisdiction of sanctions approved by international partners;

→ sanctions approved by partners must be synchronized in the jurisdiction of Ukraine by submitting them for consideration and approval by the National Security and Defense Council no later than the 15th day after the relevant decision of the partner state comes into force;

→ The Cabinet of Ministers, the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), the External Intelligence Service, together with the Office of the Prosecutor General, must ensure the synchronization of sanctions with the EU, the USA, and other countries.

Zelenskyy said on June 19 that Ukraine would fully synchronize its sanctions with the sanctions packages of the European Union and other international partners against Russia.

On June 20, Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the production of drones in Russia, and on June 22, against those who cooperate with the Russians in the occupation.