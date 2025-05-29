Ukraine reaches staff-level agreement with IMF for ninth tranche worth $0.5 Billion

The International Monetary Fund's record-breaking program in Ukraine continues. The eighth review has been completed

IMF mission chief Gavin Gray (Photo: Ministry of Economic Development)

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a staff-level agreement on the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on May 29.

"We expect to receive the next tranche of around $500 million once the review is approved by the IMF Executive Board, likely within a month," read a statement on the Prime Minister’s official Telegram channel.

The IMF mission was in Kyiv from May 20 to 27.

"According to IMF assessments, despite the ongoing war, Ukraine's economy remains resilient, and the government continues to implement key reforms," Shmyhal added.

The Ministry of Finance clarified that Ukraine met all quantitative performance criteria as of the end of March, as well as two structural benchmarks required to unlock the tranche:

submission to the Verkhovna Rada of draft amendments on tax reporting for digital platforms, and

publication of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) audit report.

The IMF mission noted significant progress in reforming Ukraine’s public investment management system.

It also stressed that maintaining medium-term fiscal sustainability will require continued efforts to mobilize domestic revenues, combat tax evasion, and enhance the investment climate.

Large-scale, long-term, and effective revenue mobilization initiatives, alongside the active implementation of Ukraine’s National Revenue Strategy, are essential.

Since the beginning of the EFF program, Ukraine's state budget has received approximately $10.1 billion out of the $15.5 billion allocated.