Ukraine receives first 2025 tranche under Ukraine Facility worth €3.5 billion

Ukraine received €3.5 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility

Photo via Depositphotos

On Tuesday, April 1, Ukraine received €3.5 billion ($3.78 billion) from the European Union as part of the Ukraine Facility instrument, the Ministry of Finance reported.

The tranche consists of concessional financing (€3.1 billion or $3.35 billion) and grant support (€400 million or $432 million).

"Thanks to the effective implementation of the Ukraine Plan and close cooperation with the EU, Ukraine has successfully secured the first tranche of 2025 under the Ukraine Facility," said Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko.

He added that a total of €19.6 billion ($21.17 billion) has already been transferred to the state budget under the program. These funds are allocated to priority social and humanitarian needs.

In 2025, the Ukraine Facility envisions approximately €12.5 billion ($13.5 billion) in financial support for Ukraine, including €1.5 billion ($1.62 billion) in grants.

By the end of the fourth quarter of last year, the country had fulfilled 13 key indicators outlined in the Ukraine Plan, enabling the timely and full receipt of the corresponding tranche.

The reforms under the program cover areas such as anti-corruption, business climate improvement, labor market, regional policy, energy, environment, as well as public finance and state-owned enterprise management.