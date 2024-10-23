Ukraine receives sixth IMF tranche of $1.1 billion

The sixth tranche of the International Monetary Fund in the amount of $1.1 billion has been transferred to the state budget of Ukraine

Photo: Ministry of Finance

Ukraine received its sixth tranche of $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, as part of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received a total of $11.3 billion from the IMF, making it the third-largest donor to Ukraine after the European Union and the United States.

"Effective cooperation with the Fund is one of the levers to maintain the country's financial stability in times of war. The IMF continues to respond effectively to Ukraine's needs. The decision to optimise the schedule of tranches for 2025 was important for our country, which will allow us to attract more funds to the State Budget under the EFF next year," said Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

Ukraine will receive four tranches totaling $2.7 billion from the IMF in 2025, instead of the previously planned two tranches totaling $1.8 billion.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the external financing needs for the next year amount to approximately $38.4 billion.

The first tranche of $2.7 billion was received from the IMF immediately after the approval of the $15.6 billion program in early April 2023. The second tranche amounted to $890 million (June 2023), the third to $900 million (December 2023), and the fourth to $880 million (March 2024).

After receiving the fifth tranche of $2.2 billion from the IMF in early July 2024, Ukraine became the second-largest borrower from the IMF.