Ukraine rises seven positions in the World Economic Freedom Index 2025

Ukraine ranked 143rd in the economic freedom ranking, while last year it was 150th

Photo: Depositphotos

Ukraine has moved up seven positions in the Economic Freedom of the World Report, which is published annually by the Canadian think tank Fraser Institute. About it says in the report "Economic Freedom in the World 2025".

This year, Ukraine was ranked 143rd among 165 countries, while last year it was ranked 150th.

The ranking evaluates countries on five criteria of economic freedom on a ten-point scale. Ukraine received the following scores:

government size – 5.80 (128th place);

legal system and protection of property rights – 4.57 (108th place);

access to reliable money – 5.26 (143rd place);

freedom of international trade – 5.99 (132nd place);

business and labor market regulation – 4.58 (150th place).

Despite the progress, Ukraine still remains in the group of economically unfree countries. The report notes that the result was influenced by the full-scale war: the role of the state in the economy has increased, the regulatory environment has become more complex, and international trade has been restricted.

In addition, the report argues that low levels of economic freedom are highly conducive to war.

"The centralization of the economy is the militarization of the economy. And militarized centralized planners, such as those in modern Russia, are more likely to wage war against their neighbors," the report says.

This year, Russia was ranked 148th in the ranking of economic freedom, while Belarus was ranked 122nd.

The report identifies Hong Kong (8.55 points), Singapore (8.50 points), New Zealand (8.33 points), Switzerland (8.28 points), and the United States (8.10 points) as the freest economies in the world.

Venezuela (3.11 points), Zimbabwe (3.91 points), Sudan (4 points), Algeria (4.24 points), and Iran (4.37 points) have the worst economic freedom scores.

This year's report also includes chapters exploring the impact of President Trump's tariffs on U.S. economic freedom, the relationship between economic freedom and peace, and the relationship between economic freedom and educational quality.