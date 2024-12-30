Ukraine secures $41.7B in external funding for 2024, one-third in grants

Since the start of the full-scale war, international partners have provided Ukraine with over $115 billion

Photo by NBU press service

In 2024, Ukraine's state budget received $41.7 billion in external funding, including $12.6 billion in non-repayable grants. The remainder consisted of loans on concessional terms, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The largest contributors to Ukraine's budget support in 2024 were the European Union, the United States, the International Monetary Fund, Japan, the World Bank, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, Ukraine received budget support from South Korea and the Council of Europe Development Bank for the first time.

The Ministry of Finance highlighted a significant achievement: the receipt of the first tranche of funds backed by future proceeds from frozen Russian assets under the G7 ERA Mechanism, amounting to $50 billion in 2024.

All international funding was allocated to priority state budget expenditures.

