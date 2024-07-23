Ukraine to soon receive $3.9 billion grant from United States – PM Shmyhal

The grant from the United States will be spent on social support for Ukrainians

Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal (Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to attract a $3.9 billion grant from the United States of America. The funds will come through the World Bank, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

The government will direct this money to the salaries of rescue workers, teachers, doctors, as well as to social support programs.

"We are waiting for the receipt of this grant in the near future," said the prime minister.

Shmyhal also recalled that Ukraine hastily fulfilled the indicators of the second quarter of 2024 for the Ukraine Facility program. This will make it possible to attract the next tranche of 4.1 billion euros from the European Union in September.

Another resource that Ukraine can count on in the near future is 1.5 billion euros in revenues from Russia's frozen assets. The international depository Euroclear promised to transfer these funds to the European Fund for Ukraine by the end of the month.

On June 27, 2024, Ukraine received a tranche of 1.9 billion euros from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility.