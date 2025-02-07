Ukraine's international reserves dip to $43 billion in January

Reserves decreased by only $780 million in one month

Photo: NBU press service

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 1.8% to $43 billion as of February 1, from a record high at the start of January, according to preliminary data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

The dynamics of the reserves were influenced by several factors, including currency interventions by the regulator, government receipts, debt servicing and repayment, and the revaluation of financial instruments.

In January 2025, the central bank's net sale of currency decreased by 29.4% compared to December 2024, amounting to $3.74 billion.

The government received 3 billion euros from the European Union into its foreign currency accounts.

Payments for servicing and repaying government debt in foreign currency totalled $535.8 million, of which $373.3 million was for foreign currency government domestic loan bonds.

Additionally, the revaluation of financial instruments increased their value by $401.7 million.