Ukrainians and businesses paid 1 trillion hryvnias in taxes in 2024 — Ministry of Finance

The general and special funds of the state budget received over 3.1 trillion hryvnias in taxes, fees and other payments in 2024

Photo: press service of the NBU

The receipts of payments to the general fund of the state budget from the State Tax Service amounted to over 1 trillion hryvnias ($23.7 billion) in 2024, reported the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

Of these:

270.8 billion hryvnias ($6.4 billion) – corporate income tax

267.8 billion hryvnias ($6.3 billion) – value added tax (425.0 billion collected, 157.2 billion refunded)

233.6 billion hryvnias ($5.5 billion) – personal income tax and military levy

133.5 billion hryvnias ($3.2 billion) – excise tax

51.8 billion hryvnias ($1.2 billion) – rent.

In total, about 2.2 trillion hryvnias ($52.1 billion) in taxes, fees, and mandatory payments were received by the general fund of the state budget during 2024. In addition to taxes, these are payments from the State Customs Service – about 600 billion hryvnias and international aid grants – 453 billion hryvnias.

In total, in 2024, more than 3.1 trillion hryvnias ($73.7 billion) in taxes, fees, and other payments were received by the general and special funds of the state budget. In addition, 546.1 billion hryvnias ($13 billion) (as of December 30) was received in the form of SSC to the pension and social insurance funds.