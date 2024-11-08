US allocates $1.3B to Ukraine for budget expenses

Ukraine has received nearly $28B and over €1.4B in budget support through the PEACE in Ukraine program

Photo by NBU press service

In the coming days, Ukraine will receive a $1.35 billion grant from the United States to cover state budget expenses unrelated to security and defense. This was announced by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine after signing a grant agreement under the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability and Sustainable Governance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

The support package also includes €10.8 million ($11.58 million) from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for co-financing the Second Development Policy Loan for Economic Recovery for Ukraine.

"The funds raised will make a significant contribution to the priority social expenditures of the Ukrainian State Budget," said Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the PEACE in Ukraine project has helped Ukraine's Ministry of Finance secure nearly $28 billion and over €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in budgetary support.

As part of its cooperation with the World Bank, all payments are based on monthly reports, detailing expenditures for each category of employees and recipients of social state aid.



Read also: Central bank predicts real wages to exceed pre-war levels by end of 2024 amid labor shortage