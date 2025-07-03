Zelenskyy signed a law amending the Budget Code for an agreement with the US on minerals

The President signed the law adopted by the Council on June 4 to implement the agreement on minerals

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (photo - press service of the Office of the President)

On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law amending the Budget Code to implement the intergovernmental agreement "on minerals" between Ukraine and the United States (draft law No. 13256). This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The law defines how Ukraine will shape its contribution to joint mineral extraction initiatives – in particular, this will concern new licenses and special permits.