Zelenskyy signed a law amending the Budget Code for an agreement with the US on minerals
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (photo - press service of the Office of the President)

On July 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law amending the Budget Code to implement the intergovernmental agreement "on minerals" between Ukraine and the United States (draft law No. 13256). This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The law defines how Ukraine will shape its contribution to joint mineral extraction initiatives – in particular, this will concern new licenses and special permits.

Read also
Ukraine is ready to contribute 3 billion hryvnias to the joint reconstruction fund with the USA. How will it work?

Under the terms of the agreement, Ukraine's contribution to this fund will consist of half of the revenues received after the document enters into force, in particular:

  • royalties on the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, condensate and others from the list in Appendix A to the Agreement) from new licenses;
  • fees for new special permits for the use of subsoil;
  • revenues from the sale of the state share of production under new production sharing agreements.

This money will be credited to a special fund of the state budget and, by decision of the main administrator, will be transferred to the Reconstruction Fund.