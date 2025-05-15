No full pensions for traitors: Rada approves restrictions for convicts

Ukraine to reduce pensions for people convicted of crimes against national security to subsistence level

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a law limiting pension payments to individuals convicted of crimes against national security. On Thursday, May 15, 244 members of parliament voted in favor of draft law No. 10355, according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Holos party.

The new law provides that individuals sentenced to imprisonment or other custodial sentences for deliberate criminal offenses related to national security, terrorism, war crimes, or crimes against peace and humanity will receive pension payments in a reduced amount—not exceeding the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work—during the period of incarceration.

The law will take effect three months after its official publication.

For those already serving sentences under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the pension limitation will apply starting from the first day of the month following the law's entry into force.

Criminal code articles covered by the law

Crimes against national security (Articles 109, 110, 110², 111, parts 3–8 of 111¹, 111², 113, 114, 114¹) include actions such as:

attempts to overthrow the constitutional order

separatist activities and their financing

treason

collaboration with the enemy

aiding the aggressor state

attempted assassination of state officials

sabotage

espionage

obstructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Crimes against public security (Articles 258, 258², 258³, 258⁵, 260) include:

acts of terrorism

incitement to or financing of terrorism

creation of terrorist organizations

establishment of illegal paramilitary formations

Crimes against peace, human security, and international law (Articles 437, 438, 441, 442, 442¹, 447) include:

waging aggressive war

war crimes

ecocide

genocide

crimes against humanity

mercenarism

According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the minimum pension may not fall below the subsistence minimum for those who have lost the ability to work. As of now, this amount is UAH 2,361.

Under Article 122 of the Criminal Executive Code of Ukraine, persons convicted of crimes remain eligible for state pensions—including age, disability, and survivors' benefits—under general legal provisions. If eligible, their pensions are administered by the Pension Fund of Ukraine at their place of incarceration.