By the end of February 2026, Ukrainians will lose another familiar fintech tool: Revolut will permanently cease serving residents of Ukraine. This is just another episode in the long history of restrictions that Ukrainians face in global payment services.

Why are international payment giants in no hurry to return or fully enter Ukraine? Which of them are still operating, which have left, and which have remained "on the doorstep"? How does this fintech isolation affect businesses, freelancers, and the economy? And what alternatives can be found – in the text LIGA.net