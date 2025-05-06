German Uniper received part of compensation from Gazprom for disrupted supplies in 2022
German energy company Uniper has received part of the compensation from Russia's Gazprom for gas that was not delivered in 2022 when Russia stopped exports to Germany, Reuters reports.
Last year, Uniper won a lawsuit against Gazprom and received a decision to compensate over 13 billion euros for underdelivered gas.
The company said the quarterly report includes "income from enforcement measures taken against Gazprom Export," which is the Russian company's export division.
Uniper did not specify the amount of compensation received, but added that under the terms of the state aid, all compensation received will be transferred to the German government.
The company has already returned €3.1 billion in state aid, including the €530 million withheld that was supposed to be paid to Gazprom.
A court in St. Petersburg previously allowed Gazprom Export to file counterclaims for over 14 billion euros if the case continues in an arbitration court.
Due to Uniper's demands on Gazprom's Austrian division, it declared bankruptcy in 2023.
- In 2022, Uniper, which imported Russian gas through Nord Stream, had to buy gas on the spot market at prices that had then jumped to record levels. This nearly brought it to bankruptcy – it was rescued by the German government, which nationalized it and injected 29 billion euros.
- In November 2022, Uniper decided to sue Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce. In June 2024, Gazprom lost 13 billion euros to its former German partner Uniper.
- In the first quarter of 2025, Uniper suffered a loss of 139 million euros due to falling energy prices.