German Uniper received part of compensation from Gazprom for disrupted supplies in 2022

German Uniper begins to return money from Gazprom for undelivered gas in 2022

Photo: EPA

German energy company Uniper has received part of the compensation from Russia's Gazprom for gas that was not delivered in 2022 when Russia stopped exports to Germany, Reuters reports.

Last year, Uniper won a lawsuit against Gazprom and received a decision to compensate over 13 billion euros for underdelivered gas.

The company said the quarterly report includes "income from enforcement measures taken against Gazprom Export," which is the Russian company's export division.

Uniper did not specify the amount of compensation received, but added that under the terms of the state aid, all compensation received will be transferred to the German government.

The company has already returned €3.1 billion in state aid, including the €530 million withheld that was supposed to be paid to Gazprom.

A court in St. Petersburg previously allowed Gazprom Export to file counterclaims for over 14 billion euros if the case continues in an arbitration court.

Due to Uniper's demands on Gazprom's Austrian division, it declared bankruptcy in 2023.