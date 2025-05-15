US offers $10 million reward for information on Russians behind cyberattacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure
The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information about five Russian GRU officers involved in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in the United States, Ukraine, and other Western countries, the US Embassy in Moldova reported.
Among the wanted persons are Vladislav Borovkov, Denis Denisenko, Yuri Denisov, Dmitry Goloshubov, and Mykola Korchagin.
It is noted that they are members of Unit 29155 of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia (GRU), which "carried out malicious cyber activities aimed at critical infrastructure facilities in the United States."
"Officers of GRU unit 29155 are responsible for attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine and dozens of Western allied countries," the report states.
Anyone with information about these officers, their activities, or individuals and legal entities associated with them is asked to contact the Tor link provided.
- In August 2024, Russian hackers, who may be associated with the Federal Security Service of the aggressor country, attempted to hack the email of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer using social engineering methods.
- At the same time, charges have been brought in the US against a member of the Russian hacking group Karakurt, which is involved in ransomware.
- In April 2025, it was reported that the Russian-linked group Cozy Bear was attacking European diplomatic institutions, sending emails with subject lines like "Wine Tasting Event" and "Diplomatic Dinner."
- In late April, France accused the Russian GRU of cyberattacks, including during the elections and the Olympics.