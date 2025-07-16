Bloomberg: SpaceX plans an internal share sale with a preliminary estimate of $400 billion

Musk is preparing an internal sale of SpaceX's stake, which will value the company at about $400 billion

Photo: EPA

Company SpaceX Elon Musk is planning to sell a portion of its shares to its employees and investors under an internal scheme that will value the company at about $400 billion. About reports Bloomberg, citing informed sources.

This is a significant increase in the company's value, which was estimated at $350 billion in December 2023. Now the value per share has increased from $185 to $212.

Thus, SpaceX remains the most expensive private startup in the world.

As part of the new agreement, the company will buy back shares worth up to $1.25 billion from employees and other holders. This allows investors and employees to profit without waiting for the company to go public.

SpaceX's key activities include Falcon launch vehicles and reusable Starship space launch systems, as well as Starlink satellite Internet, which, according to sources, generates more than half of the company's annual revenue.

At the same time, Musk is raising funds for his AI startup xAI, which, according to Bloomberg, can raise up to $10 billion at a valuation of up to $200 billion.