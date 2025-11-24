The State Statistics Service is undergoing its biggest reboot since independence. The conservative institution is implementing AI and management systems like those in advanced technology companies. The main task of Ukrstat is to provide quality information for governing the state.

The changes are the merit of the 39-year-old lawyer Arsen Makarchuk, who took over the State Statistics Service in the spring of 2025. LIGA.net I talked to him about what technologies he is implementing to describe the state of affairs in Ukraine more accurately, and how he plans to involve people in data collection. OLX, Lun and Rozetka and how it plans to count Ukrainians as of January 1, 2026



