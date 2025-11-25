A new bond, "Alchevsk," has appeared in the Diia app

A new bond with a yield of 18.1% has appeared in the Diia app

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

A new military bond has appeared in the Diia app with with a yield of 18.1 percent per annum, payable on March 22, 2028, reports Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in their social media post.

War bonds were launched in Ukraine in March 2022 to finance defense needs.

Ukrainians have purchased over 21.7 million military bonds of the domestic government loan for a total of 22.6 billion hryvnias through the Diia app, Fedorov said.

You can purchase a war bond through the app. In Diia, you need to click on "War Bonds" on the main screen and select the "Alchevsk" bond, partner, and quantity. The bond will appear in your Diia profile within three business days.

Currently, the Diia app allows users to receive military registration documents assigned to various Ukrainian cities. These include Foros, Livadia, Debaltseve, Novyi Svit, Skadovsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Alushta, Henichesk, Soledar, Dzharylhach, Vuhledar, Tokmak, and Bakhchysarai.