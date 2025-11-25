A new bond, "Alchevsk," has appeared in the Diia app
A new military bond has appeared in the Diia app with with a yield of 18.1 percent per annum, payable on March 22, 2028, reports Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in their social media post.
War bonds were launched in Ukraine in March 2022 to finance defense needs.
Ukrainians have purchased over 21.7 million military bonds of the domestic government loan for a total of 22.6 billion hryvnias through the Diia app, Fedorov said.
You can purchase a war bond through the app. In Diia, you need to click on "War Bonds" on the main screen and select the "Alchevsk" bond, partner, and quantity. The bond will appear in your Diia profile within three business days.
Currently, the Diia app allows users to receive military registration documents assigned to various Ukrainian cities. These include Foros, Livadia, Debaltseve, Novyi Svit, Skadovsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Alushta, Henichesk, Soledar, Dzharylhach, Vuhledar, Tokmak, and Bakhchysarai.
- In June, a military bond appeared in Diia, It is named after the Ukrainian city of Alushta in Crimea.
- In May 2025, in Diia Five new military bonds have been issued. : "Tokmak", "Soledar", "Foros", "Novyi Svit" and "Livadia".
- In October, it became known that the introduction of a new war bond "Lysychansk", the proceeds of which will go to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
