Co-founder of Preplay service reports a search

Serhiy Lukyanov said that his rented apartment was searched

Photo: Sergey Lukyanov / Facebook

The co-founder of the Ukrainian EdTech company Preplay, Sergey Lukyanov, said that his apartment was searched. Lukianov said this on Wednesday, September 17 .

"At the moment, my house is being illegally searched with the participation of police officers and without a court order. The landlord entered the house without my knowledge, changed the locks and brought the police to search my house," wrote Lukyanov on Facebook.

At the same time, he added, according to the law, eviction is possible only by court order.

Lukyanov did not provide any other details.