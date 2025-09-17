Co-founder of Preplay service reports a search
The co-founder of the Ukrainian EdTech company Preplay, Sergey Lukyanov, said that his apartment was searched. Lukianov said this on Wednesday, September 17 .
"At the moment, my house is being illegally searched with the participation of police officers and without a court order. The landlord entered the house without my knowledge, changed the locks and brought the police to search my house," wrote Lukyanov on Facebook.
At the same time, he added, according to the law, eviction is possible only by court order.
Lukyanov did not provide any other details.
- Preply is a global marketplace for finding tutors. The company was founded in 2012 by Ukrainians Kyrylo Bihay, Dmytro Voloshyn, and Serhii Lukianov.
- As of 2023, the company had more than 600 employees from 62 countries and offices in Barcelona, New York, Kyiv, and London. The platform unites more than 35,000 tutors who teach more than 50 languages in 180 countries.
- The company uses machine learning to better organize the interaction between students and teachers.
- The American TV channel CNBC called Preply a competitor to such popular language learning platforms as Duolingo, Babbel, and Busuu.
