Demand for e-Housing exceeds supply by tens of times. Additional funding is needed – Hetmantsev

Hetmantsev proposes to reduce funding for Natskeshbek and direct this money to e-housing

Photo: Depositphotos

The state affordable mortgage program "eOselya" is successful, but seriously underfunded – the demand for it exceeds the supply by dozens of times. This was stated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev.

In his opinion, it is necessary to increase funding for the program, in particular by reducing inefficient expenditures, such as the National Cashback of the Ministry of Economy.

He also advocated improving the design of e-Housing by eliminating the discriminatory norm of an increased rate for military personnel released into the reserve, as well as expanding participation to mobilized citizens.

He separately emphasized the need to restore mortgage and corporate lending, noting that the market is still not saturated with available money, despite some progress.