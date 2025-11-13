Denmark reaffirms support for Ukraine despite corruption scandal

Danish Minister of Economy emphasizes the importance of continuing European assistance to Ukraine and the need for anti-corruption reforms

Photo: EPA / Olivier Matthys

Ukraine has strong European support despite the corruption scandal in the energy sector. This was stated by Danish Minister of Economy Stefanie Loze before the meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council in Brussels.

Speaking to journalists, a representative of the Danish presidency of the EU Council commented on whether the latest corruption scandal in Ukraine has affected the EU's confidence in the reparations loan and financial support.

She emphasized that the European Union should continue to support Ukraine, while it should continuously work on reforms, strengthening institutions and fighting corruption.

"Ukraine has to work continuously on reforms, strengthening all parts of its society, and this also applies to the fight against corruption. But there should be no doubt that Ukraine has strong European support behind it," Loese emphasized .

Today, November 13, in Brussels, EU finance ministers will discuss options for providing Ukraine with financial assistance worth 130-140 billion euros – through borrowed funds or frozen Russian assets.