European Parliament wants to restrict access to Russian propaganda media in its network

MPs discuss ban on access to RT, Sputnik and other sanctioned resources in IT infrastructure

Photo: EPA/Ronald Wittek

The European Parliament is considering blocking access to Russian media, including RT and Sputnik. The initiative was put forward by the European Conservatives and Reformists faction. This was reported by and of Politico.

The issue of banning Russian propaganda websites from the parliamentary network was raised by Latvian MP Rihards Kols during a meeting of political group leaders on October 15. He called for making websites under EU sanctions inaccessible on the parliament's IT infrastructure.

"This is a matter of information security, institutional coherence, and the credibility of the parliament's stance against Russian disinformation," Coles told Politico.

The initiative envisages blocking access to RT, Sputnik, VGTRK, ANO TV Novosti and other Russian resources on all devices and networks of the European Parliament.

However, not all political groups support the initiative. Several leaders have expressed concern that the ban could set a precedent for blocking websites for reasons unrelated to security.

"It is expected that a solution will be proposed in the near future," Coles said .