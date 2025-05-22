"Google Tax" Brought Ukraine Over UAH 3.5 Billion in the First Quarter of 2025

Photo: Depositphotos

In the first quarter of 2025, foreign companies providing electronic services to Ukrainian users paid more than UAH 3.5 billion in VAT to the state budget of Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the State Tax Service.

The amount of revenue from the "Google tax" amounted to 39.6 million euros and $43.4 million. This is 9.5 million euros and $8.9 million more than for the same period in 2024.

So far, 121 individuals have submitted relevant reports. In total, 136 foreign companies are already registered as VAT payers in Ukraine – in the first quarter alone, the list was expanded by 26 new participants.

Among the largest payers of the "Google tax" are companies such as Apple, Google, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Valve (Steam), Sony, Etsy, Netflix, Wargaming, Bolt, OpenAI, eBay, and others.

The tax office emphasizes that this is not only significant revenue to the budget in times of war, but also an important step towards fair competition between Ukrainian and international companies in the digital market.