Hetmantsev's committee proposed to identify and close all illegal gas stations within two months

The Cabinet of Ministers must create a complete list of illegal gas stations and ensure their legalization or closure within two months

Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance has approved a decision to bring the fuel market out of the shadows. This was reported by Head of the Finance Committee Danylo Hetmantsev.

In recent years, the fuel market has shown an increase in tax payments and effective de-shadowing. However, a number of systemic problems remain: understated salaries in some gas station chains, uneven tax payments, and the widespread operation of illegal gas stations.

Hetmantsev emphasized that the situation with illegal gas stations is critical. Of the illegal gas stations inspected by his assistants, only a few have been closed, and some continue to operate even after inspections. In a number of regions, law enforcement agencies have shown virtually no results.

The Committee urged the State Tax Service, the Bureau of Economic Security, and the National Police to:

conduct a full audit and identify all illegal gas stations;

ensure the conversion of illegal gas stations into legal operations or their complete closure in case of refusal;

monitor compliance with minimum wage requirements by all gas station chains and the issuance of fiscal receipts;

to publish monthly data on the amount of taxes paid per litre of fuel and the level of salaries in each chain.

The Cabinet of Ministers must form a complete list of illegal gas stations by February 1, 2026, and ensure specific results for each of them.