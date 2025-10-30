The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for procurement of defense technologies for the Innovation Fund

Photo: Ministry of Defense

The Innovation Development Fund (Ukrainian Startup Fund) has been granted the right to purchase drones, robotics and dual-use developments without conducting tender procedures (procurement/simplified procurement). This was reported by Ministry of Economy.

on October 29, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted amendments to clause 9 of the Peculiarities of Public Procurement of Goods, Works and Services for Customers Provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement" for the period of martial law in Ukraine and within 90 days from the date of its termination or cancellation.

The simplified procedure applies to procurement for the NEXT experimental unit, which develops and tests military technologies. Now, the Fund will be able to quickly purchase special innovative technologies – drones, ground robots, water platforms – directly from manufacturers.

"The development and testing of combat drones, ground robots, and water platforms requires fast and flexible supply of components. Traditional procurement procedures involve competition, while the realities of the frontline require purchases mainly from manufacturers," explained Andriy Teliupa, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

He noted that the simplification will allow the Foundation to directly obtain the necessary technologies and equipment for faster testing, adaptation and transfer to the military, which, according to him, will strengthen Ukraine's technological advantage and help save the lives of its defenders.