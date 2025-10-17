The number of mono bank customers has exceeded 10 million – this was announced on October 16 by the bank's co-founder, Oleg Gorokhovsky. To celebrate, the mono app launched a game where users can collect virtual "lemons" and win prizes – including a BMW 3 Series car.

In just one night, from October 16 to 17, more than 149,000 users joined the search for lemons. Due to this surge in activity, the system malfunctioned: some clients were unable to make transfers, payments, or send donations, and social media was flooded with complaints about app malfunctions.

So what really happened – a brilliant marketing ploy that attracted the attention of hundreds of thousands, or excessive gamification that paralyzed the bank's operations? A LIGA.net correspondent investigated.