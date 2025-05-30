Analysis
Limits on card transfers will be reduced again. What you need to know about this
Starting June 1, the limits on card transfers will be reduced again – from UAH 150,000 per month to UAH 100,000. This will apply to both card transfers and IBAN payments.
Who will be affected by this, whether these limits can be increased in any way, and what they are for – read in the article LIGA.net.
In this article you will learn:
how the limits on card transfers will change;
what are the ways to increase the limits;
do banks and the NBU plan to cancel the limits soon.
