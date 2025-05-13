Ukrainian soldiers are not given loans. Why do banks refuse

Banks refuse to open credit limits for the military. Recently, a Ukrainian soldier complained on social media that he used to have a high credit limit at monobank – UAH 200,000. When he wanted to use this service and saw the information that interest on such loans is not charged for the military, he was refused by the bank and his credit limit was reduced to UAH 0 .

This is not an isolated story. LIGA.net has already written that the military complain about blocked credit limits and the "Payment in installments" service in many Ukrainian banks. LIGA.net tells why banks refuse to issue loans to the military and whether there are mechanisms to counteract this.