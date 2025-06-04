The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading the draft law No. 13018-d, which introduces a new type of bank – financial inclusion banks. They will operate under a limited license to expand Ukrainians' access to financial services.

Draft law 13018-d is a revised version of draft law 12044, which did not receive enough votes in December 2024.

Why do we need financial inclusion banks? How will they work? What's this got to do with it Ukrposhta?