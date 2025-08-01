Bogolyubov to appeal London court ruling in PrivatBank case

Photo: YouTube / Menorah

Businessman Gennadiy Bogolyubov plans to appeal the July 30 ruling by the High Court of London, which found him guilty of unlawfully siphoning off nearly $2 billion from PrivatBank prior to its nationalization. The announcement was made by Bogolyubov’s press service in a comment to LIGA.net.

"We believe the judge made a significant error in key findings concerning Mr. Bogolyubov’s alleged involvement in the fraud and the resulting losses to the bank," said George Maylin of Enyo Law, the businessman’s legal representative.

Bogolyubov has consistently denied any involvement in fraudulent activities or financial schemes related to the case.