NBU changes requirements for banks' reserves: wants to raise more funds for reconstruction

Starting November 10, banks will not take into account sanctioned funds in mandatory reserves

Photo: Depositphotos

The NBU has changed the requirements for banks to form mandatory reserves to encourage the attraction of long-term external financing for reconstruction projects. About reports the press service of the National Bank.

The NBU Board made the decision on October 10.

It is assumed that from November 10, 2025 the calculation of the mandatory reserve requirements will not include forcibly withdrawn and sanctioned funds.

We are talking about:

→ funds forcibly seized in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Forcible Seizure in Ukraine of Property Rights of the Russian Federation and its Residents", as well as funds received in possession that were seized in accordance with this law;

→ blocked funds due to the application of special economic and other restrictive measures in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions".

This will help to optimize approaches to calculation, as such funds are essentially immobilized and do not affect monetary processes.

The changes will not have a significant impact on the total amount of mandatory reserves in the banking system, the NBU believes.

In addition, from December 10, 2025 The NBU excludes from the calculation of mandatory reserves loans attracted by banks for a period of more than one year from non-resident legal entities whose shareholders include a foreign state and/or whose share in the authorized capital is at least 10% of international financial organizations (IFOs).

At present, the algorithm for calculating required reserves does not include all loans from IFIs.

The innovations will increase incentives for banks to raise long-term funds to finance reconstruction projects, the NBU believes.