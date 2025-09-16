Polish bank BGK will be able to operate in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft agreement

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft agreement on the activities of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego in Ukraine

Photo: Wikipedia

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft agreement between the Ukrainian government and the Polish government on the activities of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) in Ukraine. About this reported Taras Melnychuk, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Verkhovna Rada.

Under the agreement, the Polish state-owned bank BGK will be able to operate in Ukraine and provide financial and technical assistance to the Ukrainian government, public and private institutions and organizations.

These are loans, grants, guarantees, export support, and other financial instruments that will allow us to implement projects for the restoration and development of Ukraine.

The list of specific areas and projects will be determined in cooperation between the governments of Ukraine and Poland together with BGK.