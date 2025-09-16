PrivatBank decided to sell Dnipro Arena on Prozorro.Sale

The auction will be announced at the end of September on Prozorro.Sale.

The previous attempt to sell Dnipro Arena took place at the end of 2022, but then they tried to organize the sale on OpenMarket and did not even reach the bidding stage. Three years ago, the value of the asset was estimated at UAH 113 million.

"Dnipro-Arena is a European-class football stadium in Dnipro with a capacity of 31,000 spectators, reconstructed and opened in 2008 .

The football arena has a 105×68 m pitch, locker rooms, warm-up rooms, a gym, coaching rooms, rooms for journalists and referees, a VIP box with 296 seats, and a restaurant with 550 seats. The football pitch is equipped with a heating system, automatic irrigation and artificial lighting for evening matches. There are parking lots for athletes, staff and spectators near the stadium .

The training base is located in the forest and park area of the Prydniprovsk residential area. Built in 1971, reconstructed in 2010.

The training facility includes three artificial and four grass pitches, an indoor arena with an artificial turf pitch and stands for 506 seats, a cottage town for players' accommodation and two office and residential buildings, including a medical and rehabilitation center, a conference room, a coaching staff meeting room, a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and showers.