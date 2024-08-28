Ukraine's Eurobond holders vote for debt restructuring

Ukraine successfully negotiated the write-off of 37% of its external debt

Photo by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine's press service

The Ministry of Finance has announced that creditors have successfully voted in favor of the restructuring of Ukraine's Eurobonds and Ukravtodor's state-guaranteed Eurobonds, as announced on the website of the London Stock Exchange.

"Over 97% of creditors supported our consent proposal to amend the terms of the Eurobonds. This support allows Ukraine to restructure all government Eurobonds and state-guaranteed Eurobonds of Ukravtodor," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

The total value of bonds subject to restructuring is $20.47 billion.

The restructuring includes:

→ A nominal reduction in the value of public debt by 37% from the first day of the agreement, reducing Ukraine's public debt by more than $8.5 billion;

→ A decrease in debt payments by $11.4 billion during the IMF program period (a reduction of over 90%) and by $22.75 billion until 2033 (a reduction of over 75%);

→ An increase in the average maturity of Eurobonds by almost four years (in addition to the two-year maturity extension in 2022).