In Ukraine, cryptocurrency is becoming an increasingly popular way of investing. Thus, in the period from July 2023 to July 2024, Ukrainians spent about $882 million (over UAH 33 billion) on the purchase of cryptocurrency, according to data European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). This is all despite the fact that cryptocurrencies are not yet legalized in Ukraine.

Currently, the Verkhovna Rada is preparing for the second reading draft law on the regulation of virtual assets. The chances of being adopted in 2026 are of him high: it was submitted by a group of MPs led by Danylo Hetmantsev.

Legalization will make cryptocurrencies an even more attractive asset for investment. So, LIGA.net asked Mykhailo Patsan, a crypto investor with 10 years of experience, about how to start investing in crypto, what principles to use to form an investment portfolio, and what to pay attention to. Our interviewee's monthly investments range from $100 to $30,000, and over three years, his profit from crypto was about 300%. According to him, this amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.