American Foundation UMAEF has allocated $50 million to support small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine and Moldova. The first investments are planned to be made by the end of 2025.

UMAEF is a regional fund, financed by the US government, that has been investing in Ukraine and Moldova since 1994. In addition to its program for small and medium-sized businesses, the institution invests in technology startups, funds education, and supports the implementation of sustainable business practices.

LIGA.net spoke with Oksana Strashna, Director of Direct Investment Programs in SMEs at UMAEF, and she explains who can receive investment and how to apply.