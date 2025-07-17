"10% or 15%, haven’t decided yet": US to impose same duty on 150 countries

Trump says most countries will pay 10-15% when trading with the US

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA / AARON SCHWARTZ / POOL)

President of the United States Donald Trump is planning to introduce the same duty rate for 150 countries starting August 1. He told reporters about this on Wednesday at the White House during a meeting with the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

According to Trump, these will be countries with which the United States does not have large volumes of trade. This group is likely to include Ukraine.

For this group of countries, the duty rate will be the same for all.

"We’ll have well over 150 countries that we’re just going to send a notice of payment out, and the notice of payment is going to say what the tariff," he said.

In an interview with Real America's Voice, Trump clarified that the rate would "be probably 10 or 15%, we haven’t decided yet" (quote – by Bloomberg).

This approach differs from the situation with countries such as China and Japan, with which the United States is negotiating tariffs.

The United States is also entering into other trade agreements, such as with Indonesia, where it received full access to tariff-free trade (zero tariff) in exchange for 19%. Negotiations are ongoing with India, where the market is expected to open.

Trump expects August 1 to be a "big day" for America due to the introduction of tariffs.