Bloomberg: EU plans to create €100 billion fund to support Ukraine

The EU's multi-year financial plan may include a new fund to help Ukraine

Photo: Depositphotos

The European Union is considering creating a new fund worth 100 billion euros (more than $117 billion) to provide long-term support to Ukraine amid the protracted war with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to informed sources.

The final decision has not yet been made. The proposal will be discussed as part of the development of a new Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which the European Commission will present on July 16.

If the bloc member states agree on the initiative, the first payments will begin to flow to Ukraine in 2028.

See also Whose billions? How the national debt is organized and who makes money on it

Such a move could further shift financial responsibility for supporting Ukraine from the United States to Europe.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the EU has already provided almost 160 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. This amount includes a €50 billion fund that will provide grants and loans until 2027, and €50 billion received from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

The new fund, like the previous programs, may include grants and soft loans, most of which are related to Ukraine's reforms on its way to EU membership.

European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that Brussels is "ready to provide all the necessary support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.".

According to him, various options are currently being considered to continue financing, in particular, at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets.